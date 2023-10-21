Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.54) to GBX 1,210 ($14.78) in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.99) to GBX 930 ($11.36) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.21) to GBX 1,030 ($12.58) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

Get Pearson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSO

Pearson Stock Down 0.3 %

Pearson Cuts Dividend

NYSE:PSO opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Pearson has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Trading of Pearson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pearson by 88.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.