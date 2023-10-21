Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) PT Lowered to $10.00

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Perimeter Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

NYSE:PRM opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $498.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Perimeter Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $76.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Perimeter Solutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

