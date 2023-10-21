Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $172.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

