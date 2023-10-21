PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PCG. UBS Group raised PG&E from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PG&E has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.79.

Get PG&E alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG&E

PG&E Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PG&E has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.11.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In related news, Director Cheryl F. Campbell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.