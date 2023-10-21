Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $77.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNW. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

PNW opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

