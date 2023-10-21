Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.98 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.
Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.46 million during the quarter.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plaza Retail REIT
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.