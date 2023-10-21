Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $9.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.27.

Shares of PLUG opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Plug Power by 128,905.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 359.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,865,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

