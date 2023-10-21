Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 261,896 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 261,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,109,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Republic Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Republic Services by 147.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5 %

RSG stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.45.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

