Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,016,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,646,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

