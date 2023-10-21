Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $26.26 Million in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 307,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,293,000 after buying an additional 8,718,086 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MS stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,135 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,750. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

