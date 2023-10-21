Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $29.43 Million in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 251,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,432,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 64.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in BILL by 227.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in BILL by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $4,587,356.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,510,453.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,324.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,683 shares of company stock worth $7,468,601. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $101.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.04. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

