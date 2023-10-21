Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $35.28 Million in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 338,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,284,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.27% of FMC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $134.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Insider Activity at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer acquired 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,015.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

