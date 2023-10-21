Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $45.02 Million Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,044 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,021,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Watsco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Watsco by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $2,721,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.78.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $347.47 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.54 and a fifty-two week high of $406.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $363.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

