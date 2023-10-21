Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 405,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,340,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Centene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

NYSE CNC opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.84.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

