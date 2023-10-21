Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 483,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

NEE stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. The company has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.23.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

