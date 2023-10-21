Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 265,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $63.25 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

