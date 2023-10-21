Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,090,486 nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,090,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,845,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.97% of nCino at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in nCino by 682.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get nCino alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

nCino Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,413.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,074. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.