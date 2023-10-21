Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 124,311 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 124,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $156.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

