Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,281,230 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,574,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of -422.25, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

