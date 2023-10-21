Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,016,120 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,646,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $33.87 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

