Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 175,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,320,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.41% of Morningstar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 395 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $88,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $88,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,960 shares of company stock valued at $23,947,807 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $224.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 424.27 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $259.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.98 and its 200 day moving average is $213.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

