Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,150,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,530,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Williams Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.