Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 368,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of WEC Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.72.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

