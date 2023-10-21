PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.42 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 67.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,962.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

