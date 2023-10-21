PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Posts Earnings Results

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $124.72 on Friday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.42 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $138.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

