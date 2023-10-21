Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGR. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.93.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $154.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $10,714,936 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

