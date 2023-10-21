Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $153.00 at Barclays

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $159.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Get Prologis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLD opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.19. Prologis has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prologis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.