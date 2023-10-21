ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,579.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 406.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Down 4.5 %

TQQQ opened at $34.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $47.14.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.1386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.