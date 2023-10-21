Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

PTGX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $829.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.89. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 52.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,595,000 after acquiring an additional 504,609 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 107,490 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

