Raymond James Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $76.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.91.

SCHW opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,963,000 after purchasing an additional 398,367 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

