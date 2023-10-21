Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $725.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.3 %

Lam Research stock opened at $600.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.79. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $354.97 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 26.81 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,424,035,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

