Raymond James Lowers Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$28.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$29.59.

AC stock opened at C$16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$16.77 and a 52 week high of C$26.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$1.22. The business had revenue of C$5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.11 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 2.9210526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

