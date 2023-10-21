Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT Lowered to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $197.10.

Repligen stock opened at $145.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.82. Repligen has a 1-year low of $134.64 and a 1-year high of $212.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

