Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Shares Down 1.2%

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Resonac Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Get Resonac alerts:

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. Resonac had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Resonac Holdings Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resonac Company Profile

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.