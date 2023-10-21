Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.43 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,309 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LKQ were worth $14,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

