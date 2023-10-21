Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,509 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of Tyson Foods worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

