Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.16-2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.16-$2.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on REXR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.11.

NYSE:REXR opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.09. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.96 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 144.76%.

In related news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

