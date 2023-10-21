RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,464,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $788,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,456 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,645,257 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $420,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Barrick Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,009,633 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $354,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently -1,025.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

