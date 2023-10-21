RFP Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

