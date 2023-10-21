RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.7 %

QSR opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.22.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.41.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

