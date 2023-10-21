RFP Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 121,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 496,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,159,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

