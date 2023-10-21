RFP Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 595.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 26.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $9,297,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.9 %

SLB opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

