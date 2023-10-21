RFP Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 219.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $369.84 and a one year high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.78.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

