RFP Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

