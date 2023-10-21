RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $97,000 in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Samsara by 21.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $32.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $171,090.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 819,792 shares in the company, valued at $21,044,060.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,905.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,216.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $171,090.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 819,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,060.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,537,086 shares of company stock worth $68,218,202. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Articles

