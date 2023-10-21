RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 1,609.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 1,274.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at $11,717,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Euronav alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Euronav from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.46.

Euronav Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $311.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.08 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 45.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. This is an increase from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.98%.

Euronav Profile

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.