RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

