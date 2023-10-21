RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,251 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,458,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,240,000 after purchasing an additional 478,859 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 754,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,292,000 after buying an additional 51,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

