RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Melius upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.10. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.50 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

