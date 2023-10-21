RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SGOL stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.72.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

